NMC to hold Lokshahi Din on Sept 2

Nagpur: Lokshahi Din will be observed at Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on September 2. The first Monday of every month is reserved for hearing complaints of citizens relating to pending grievances with Government offices in the State.

Since local holiday has been declared on September 1, Monday, the Lokshahi Din will be held on September 2 instead at Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Hall at NMC Headquarters. The complaints received from the Divisional Commissioner office regarding NMC will be heard on the day, and hence, the Municipal Commissioner has directed the Zonal Assistant Commissioners to remain present on that day.