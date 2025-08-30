API and Constable Cleared of Corruption Charges

Nagpur: The Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act has acquitted Assistant Police Inspector (API) Dilip Khundojwar and Constable Mahendra Meshram of graft charges under Sections 7, 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Act.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Shamli Mandal, who alleged that Constable Meshram threatened to arrest her unless she stopped her illicit liquor business. She further claimed that the constable demanded ₹2,000 for himself and ₹2,500 for API Khundojwar if she wished to continue her business. Based on her complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) initiated a trap operation.

The prosecution argued that the demand for bribe was verified and recorded with the help of a panch witness and a digital voice recorder. Later, tainted currency notes smeared with anthracene powder were allegedly accepted by Constable Meshram on his own behalf and on behalf of API Khundojwar.

Advocate Prakash Naidu, appearing for both accused, highlighted several discrepancies in the prosecution’s case:

Contradictions in the testimonies of the complainant and panch witnesses.

Suppression of a key witness — the complainant’s friend who was present during verification.

Lack of compliance with evidentiary standards for electronic recordings under the Indian Evidence Act.

Station Diary entries clearly showed that both accused were on patrolling duty during the time when the alleged verification was claimed to have occurred at the police station.

These contradictions, according to the defence, rendered the prosecution’s case unreliable.

After considering the evidence and submissions, the Special Court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its charges beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, both API Khundojwar and Constable Meshram were acquitted of all charges.

The defence team included Advocates Prakash Naidu, Mitesh Bais, Homesh Chauhan, Surabhi Naidu (Godbole), and Dhruv Sharma.