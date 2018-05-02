    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    ST bus knocks cyclist dead in busy Sitabuldi

    Nagpur: A rashly driven ST bus knocked a cyclist dead on busy Sitabuldi road on Tuesday morning. The bus driver has been booked but not arrested so far.

    The deceased, Mahesh Namdeo Nimje (35), resident of Lalganj, near Police Post, was going to duty on his bicycle on Tuesday morning. Around 8.45 am, when Mahesh reached near Netaji Market on Anand Talkies-Munje Square Road, the recklessly driven ST bus (MH-40/Y 5901) hit his cycle with forceful impact. Mahesh, as a result, suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

    Dhantoli API Narote, based on a complaint lodged by Mahendra Namdeo Nimje (41), booked the unidentified bus driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made in the matter.



