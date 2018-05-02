    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Traffic cops crack whip, book 8256 violators for various offences

    Nagpur: Traffic police cracked a whip on offenders violating traffic rules and booked a total of 8256 unruly vehicle owners in various cases during a week-long special drive. The drive was undertaken by 10 flying squads from October 10 to 19. The flying squads have been formed under the directives of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and under the guidance of DCP (Traffic) Vikram Sali.

    The violators have been booked for traffic offences including signal jumping, not wearing helmet, triple seat, fancy number plates, driving recklessly on the wrong side, tainted (black films) glasses on four wheelers, talking on mobile phones while driving etc.

    The total number of traffic rule violators include signal jumping – 1518, without helmet – 1490, triple seat – 145, fancy number plates – 1191, rash driving – 1099, black films – 455, talking on mobile phones while driving – 231, and other cases – 2127.

    The Traffic Police have appealed to citizens of Second Capital to follow traffic rules sensibly. Those found breaking the rules frequently will face stringent actions such as cancellation of vehicle registration and suspension of licence.



