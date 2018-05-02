Manish Nagar RoB, RuB to be thrown open for traffic within a month

Nagpur: The long wait for Nagpurians is likely to end soon as Maha Metro-constructed double decker flyover is being operationalised for traffic movement. Similarly, the Manish Nagar RoB and RuB are to be thrown open for common people within one month. This information was shared by Maha Metro Director Naresh Gurbani and General Manager Anil Kokate at a press conference held on Tuesday.

“In view of some problems in traffic movement, both the RoB and RuB will be opened for only one-way traffic,” the officials said. On Tuesday, a visit was arranged for mediapersons to brief about the project which also involves a flyover on Wardha Road, from Ajni Square till Sonegaon Police Station, a 3.14 kms route, with 305 metre ramps on either side. The flyover has a unique arrangement as on top of that is viaduct for metro rail services and this is first of its kind multi-layered arrangement for commuting on the busy road.

Public dedication of the project, RoB/RuB and flyover would be done during the month of December as small works remain to be finished. While RuB is almost complete, the electrical works and water drainage system are yet to be completed, said the officials. Tarring work is in progress on RoB and also affixing of LED lights on Bowstring girder placed atop the tracks. The RoB has been integrated in Y-shape near Ujjwal Nagar junction on Wardha Road with the double decker flyover.

Since two separate routes are constructed it was clear that planners and designers meant to operate the flyover for catering to two way movement. However, Kokate said that the first alignment was quite different but was subsequently changed to save 17 houses in Ujjwal Nagar leading to compromise on width. So in the first leg the RoB is to be utilised for moving to the airport from Manish Nagar, while RuB would connect Wardha Road to areas beyond the tracks.

Maha Metro said they are just an executing agency since the work is of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) who would ultimately take the decision on two way traffic movement.





