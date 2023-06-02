SSC result declared, 93.86% pass, girls outsmart boys this year too

Konkan Division topped with highest pass percentage while the result of Nagpur Division was the lowest

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday announced the result of SSC exam. The overall result percentage of the state is 93.86 percent and the overall pass percentage among the re-exam students is more than 60 percent.

Like every year, girls have outperformed the boys this year too. Konkan Division has topped with highest pass percentage. The board informed that the result of Nagpur Division was the lowest.

The State Board conducted the class 10th examination from March 2 to 25, 2023 15,77, 256 students appeared for the 10th class examination from the state. It included 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls. The 10th class examination was conducted at 5,033 centres across the state.

Please check the results here

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

