A night of musical bliss: Parveen Sultana and Ustad Dagar enthral SPIC MACAY event in Nagpur

Nagpur: Begum Parveen Sultana, a renowned Indian classical vocalist, mesmerizes her audience with her captivating voice and profound musical interpretations. In her recent performance of the Raag ‘Puriya Dhanashree,’ her vocal prowess showcased a unique quality that can be sensed but not heard. Like a meandering river, her voice flowed gracefully, creating a dynamic tapestry of emotions. The rendition of ‘Puriya Dhanashree’ unfolded with an ebb and flow, at times rising like gigantic waves and at other times gently retreating.

With ridiculous ease, Parveen Sultana achieves a difficult paradox of softness and firmness of voice that flew in the present generation of listeners, one they can ever imagine. Padma Bhushan Begum Parveen Sulatana, performing on the fourth day of the 8th International SPIC MACAY Convention, at VNIT auditorium, was simply a beautiful experience.

The scale of the Raag was coupled with melancholic sweetness and a shivering intensity, quite emotional in character – the Raag was embellished with emotions at its every transition. She also presented Raag ‘Mishra Pahadi’, Saiyaan gaye pardes, Jagat Janani and a Marathi song titled ‘Rasika tuzya sathi’ for the Maharastrian audience. Her daughter Sharda Sultana was also performing with her on Tanpura. She was accompanied by Pandit Mukund Raj Dev on Tabla, Pandit Vinay Mishra on Harmonium, and Shruti on Tanpura.

Her performance was followed by Ustad Bahauddin Dagar’s Rudra Veena perfromance. One could bask in the ebb and flows of music that can be described as divine. Presenting a contrast and a set of different emotions, this performance was calm and soothing to the soul. The renditions of the Rudra Veena have a different affinity, it affected people in a certain manner.

The Raag ‘Yaman’ was serene and peaceful. It gently provoked and urged people to understand its sweet tone. He was accompanied by Sukhad Munde on Pakhwaj, Ipsita Bichkar on Tanpura and Amrut Chanewar. The programme was part of the Shruti Amrut, a collaboration between Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of Ministry of Culture and SPIC MACAY.

