SSC result: 97% students pass exam in Nagpur Division, girls outshine boys

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result for SSC or class 10 board examinations on June 17. This year the overall pass percentage of Maharashtra is 96.94%.

The Nagpur Division registered 97% pass percentage this year. A total of 1,55,360 students registered for the exam out of which 1,53,739 students appeared. 1,49,133 students passed the exam from Nagpur Division. Out of 1,53,739 students who appeared, 78,987 were boys and 74,752 girls.

The girls outsmarted the boys in this year’s SSC exam. Out of 74,752, 73,394 girls passed with the percentage being 98.18. Out of 78,987 boys who appeared for the exam, 75,739 passed the percentage being 95.88.

In Nagpur district, 59,808 students registered for the SSC exam out of which 59,324 students appeared. Total 58,101 students passed the exam with the percentage being 97.93. 22,088 students passed with distinction while 24,298 students cleared the exam with Grade-I. 10,512 students passed the exam in the Grade-II whereas 1203 students marginally passed the exam.,

In Nagpur district, 30,220 boys appeared for the exam and 29,369 passed with the percentage being 97.18. The girls outshone the boys in the district also. Out of 29,104 girls who appeared for the exam, 28,732 girls passed. The percentage is 98.72.

In Nagpur Division, 5015 students passed the SSC exam with 90% or above marks. 10,807 students passed marks between 85% and 90%. 17,144 students got between 80% and 85% marks. The number of students who received marks between 75% and 80% stands at 21,471. Those students who scored between 70% and 75% are 22,494. 21,336 students got marks between 65% and 70%. 19976 students bagged marks between 60% and 65% while 27, 863 students had to be satisfied with marks between 45% and 60%. 6013 students scored below 45% marks.

This year, 16.38 lakh students registered for their class 10 exam, which included 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls.

