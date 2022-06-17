MSEDCL sacks 47 agencies for intentional errors, inaccurate meter readings

Advertisement

Nagpur: Since last February, MSEDCL has started various measures to provide accurate meter reading bills to about 2.15 crore low tension customers. As many as 47 meter reading agencies in the State have been sacked due to intentional errors and inaccurate readings. Eight of these agencies have been blacklisted. These drastic measures have led to a sharp decline in customer complaints regarding meter readings and an increase in MSEDCL revenue, said a press release issued by MSEDCL.

In addition to reducing power outages, MSEDCL has given impetus to customer-oriented service reforms by effectively implementing various consumer interest schemes. It gives high priority to accurate reading of electricity meters for very important billing. While reviewing in this regard, while 100 percent accurate meter reading is expected, the Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL,. Vijay Singhal found negligence on the part of agencies. He took serious note of this and for the first time in the history of MSEDCL, a review meeting with the directors of all the meter reading agencies in the state as well as the heads and accounting officers of the regional sub-divisional offices was held through video-conferencing. ‘In any case, the reading of each electricity meter must be 100 percent accurate,” Singhal stressed.

Singhal further said that the inconvenience caused to the customers due to wrong electricity bills and the problem of bill repairs as well as the loss of revenue of MSEDCL will not be tolerated at all. He had directed that action be taken against the agencies which were assisting in taking inaccurate meter readings. As many as 47 meter reading agencies have been dismissed in the last four months. These include 10 in Nanded Circle, 8 in Jalgaon, 7 in Akola, 4 each in Latur, Kalyan, Baramati and Nashik, 2 in Aurangabad, and one each in Pune, Chandrapur, Konkan and Amravati. Eight of these agencies have been blacklisted.

Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal reviews every fortnight mainly in terms of accurate meter readings. Along with the headquarters, various measures at the regional level as well as the action being taken against the wasteful agencies have resulted in a significant improvement in accurate meter readings. The number of complaints has come down as consumers are getting proper electricity bills according to the readings. At the same time, MSEDCL’s revenue has increased by 199 million units or Rs 140 crore in the last one month.

Singhal on Thursday (June 16) interacted directly with the Sub-Divisional Office Heads and all the 147 Divisional Office Chief Engineers through VC. The process of taking photo readings of meters has been made easier and faster with a separate mobile app. Agencies are well paid for each meter reading. However, he warned that if the meter readings were inaccurate and the photo was blurred, it would not be tolerated.

