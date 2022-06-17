Sonia treated for fungal infection, nose bleed: Cong

Advertisement

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is being treated for respiratory infection along with post-Covid symptoms, said the Congress in a statement.

“Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning,” the statement stated.

“A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment,” it added.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, owing to post-Covid issues.

