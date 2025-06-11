Serial burglar with 68 cases nabbed by Hudkeshwar Police, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Hudkeshwar Police have arrested a notorious burglar, 40-year-old Deepak alias Bajrang alias Bhajan Brahmadas Bansod, linked to 68 criminal cases across Nagpur and Wardha districts.

The arrest has led to the cracking of six criminal cases, including vehicle thefts, with recovery of stolen gold jewellery and five motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees.

Bansod was apprehended on June 7 from his residence near Symbiosis College in Wathoda, following a burglary at Bahadura Fata on May 26. A family had returned home to find their lock broken and valuables missing. CCTV footage showing the suspect on a black Splendor bike helped the police crack the case.

During interrogation, Bansod confessed to multiple crimes and helped recover stolen gold jewellery and five motorcycles. His long criminal record includes thefts at temples and a major 2017 burglary at Dragon Palace Buddhist Temple in Kamptee.

The successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, with Deputy Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy and Additional CP (South) Dr. Shivaji Rathod, DCP Rashmita Rao and ACP Narendra Hiware overseeing the investigation. The police team included Senior PI Dyaneshwar Bhedodkar and PI Nageshkumar Batarkar from Hudkeshwar Police Station and others made the arrest.

Bansod has been remanded to police custody for further investigation into other unsolved cases.

