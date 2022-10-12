‘Sri Skanda Shasti’ festival at Balaji Temple, Seminary Hills, from Oct 24

Nagpur: Motibagh Sri Skanda Samaj has organised various events from October 24 to October 31 to mark ‘Sri Skanda Shasti’ festival of Sri Kartikeya, at Sri Balaji-Sri Kartikeya Temple Complex, Seminary Hills.

‘Sri Skanda Shashti’ festival will begin on October 25 with flag hoisting at 8 am. There will be ‘Jhoola Utsav’ daily in the evening from October 25 to October 30, of Sri Kartikeya with Sri Valli and Sri Devasena in a decorated palanquin accompanied by ‘Nadaswaram’ and bhajan. ‘Sri Skanda Shasti’ festival will commence with ‘Ghatasthapana’ on October 25. ‘Sri Ganesh Havan’, ‘Sri Navagraha Havan’, followed by ‘Rudrabhishekam’, ‘Archana’, and ‘Aarthi’ will be performed daily.

‘Maha Skanda Shasti’ will be on October 30. Special ‘Abhishek’, ‘Kavadi’, ‘Kumara Pooja’, ‘Archana’, ‘Deepa Pooja’, and ‘Haldi Kumkum’ will be offered. Vaikhanasa scholars Sriram Bhattachariar (Sidhimalli), Vikram Bhattachariar (Senkalipuram), Sampath Bhattachariar (Konairajapuram), K R Ravichandra Gurukkal (Bengaluru) and his team, Gautam Gurukkal and S Balaji Bhattar (Nagpur) will conduct religious functions.

Special cultural programmes have been arranged during ‘Sri Skanda Shasti’ festivals. ‘Deepavali — Sahasradeepam’ will be lit on October 25 at 6 pm, followed by ‘Nadaswaram’. Cultural programmes include Carnatic vocal music by disciples of Ranjani Krishna Kumar (October 26), devotional music concert by M V Unnikrishnan (October 27). ‘Shobhayatra’ of Sri Parvathi Sri Parameshwar on Silver ‘Rishabha Vahan’, Sri KartikeyaSri Valli-Sri Devasena in Silver ‘Mayur Vahan’, Sri Durga Devi on Silver ‘Simha Vahan’ to be taken out at 7 pm on October 28 will be special features of this year’s festival.

It will be followed by recitation of ‘Sri Rudram’ by devotees of Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti. Vasudha Ravi will present Carnatic vocal music on October 29 at 7 pm. Students of Ratnam Janardhanan will present Classical dance on October 30. ‘SriValli Kalyanam’ will be celebrated on October31 between 6 pm and 9.30 pm. On ‘Maha Skanda Shashti’ on October 30, ‘Ganapati Havan’, ‘Prarthanai Kavadi’, ‘Maha Rudra Abhishekam’, ‘Sahasranama Archana’, ‘Kumara Pooja’ will be performed from 7 am to 12 noon. T K Ganesan and the party of Thirurameswaram will render ‘Nadaswaram’ during ‘Brahmotsavam’ and ‘Sri Skanda Shashti’ festival.

‘Shatakhalasa Thirumanchanam’ will be offered this year by devotees to Sri Kartikeya on October 29 at 9 am in 108 silver ‘Kalashams’.

