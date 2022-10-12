233 citizens fined for littering Nagpur

Nagpur: Frustrated with slipping down constantly from the cleanliness charts, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) decided to fine the ones littering the surroundings. Additional municipal commissioner on Monday announced the drive to improve the city’s cleanliness image.

On Day 1 of the crackdown, NMC managed to fine 233 Nagpurians for throwing litter in different parts of the city on Tuesday. The civic body’s nuisance detection squad (NDS) recovered almost Rs 85,000 (Rs 84,500) fine from the citizens.

The violators included citizens and shopkeepers and were fined ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 1,000. A total of 53 citizens, 78 roadside vendors and 34 shopkeepers were fined throughout the day.

Total of Rs 16,800 fine was collected from Laxmi Nagar (39 citizens) alone—highest in the city. This was followed by Satranjipura and Mangalwari zones (36 citizens). Around 30 citizens were fined in Dhantoli and Gandhibagh zones.

Zones Citizens fined Fine collected Laxmi Nagar Zone 39 Rs 16,800 Mangalwari 36 Rs 13,700 Satranjipura 36 Rs 9,300 Dhantoli 30 Rs 7,000 Gandhibagh 30 Rs 12,400

