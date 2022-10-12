Five-member gang of coal mafia externed from Nagpur district

Nagpur: A 5-member gang of coal mafia was externed from the district by Nagpur Rural Police on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Marotrao Pantawne, Balchandra Hariram Bilone, Kundan Omprakash Tijare, Badal Ashok Chawre and Akash Ashok Chawre. Umesh Pantawne is the kingpin of the gang.

Advertisement

According to police, the gang was involved in illegal coal smuggling from Gondegaon coal mines near Kanhan. A total of 14 offences of illegal coal smuggling were registered against the gang at Kanhan Police Station. Similarly, the gang members used to dole out threats to residents of the area.

With an aim to stop the illegal activities, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Magar ordered externment of the gang members from the district under Section 55 of Maharashtra Police Act for next six months. Under the guidance of SP Magar, the action was taken by LCB PI Omprakash Kokate, PSI Bharat Thite and HC Sunil Dhongre.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement