Sputnik-V vaccine gets nod for use in India

Russia’s Covid vaccine Sputnik-V has been cleared for emergency use approval in India by a committee of experts in the middle of a record spike in virus cases in the country.

If approved by regulator DGCI, this will become the third vaccine to be used in India after Serum Institute of India’s Covishield – developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca – and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Sputnik-V, manufactured in India by Dr Reddy’s, has the highest effectiveness – 91.6 per cent — after the Moderna and Pfizer shots.



