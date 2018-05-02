Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sputnik-V vaccine gets nod for use in India

    Russia’s Covid vaccine Sputnik-V has been cleared for emergency use approval in India by a committee of experts in the middle of a record spike in virus cases in the country.

    If approved by regulator DGCI, this will become the third vaccine to be used in India after Serum Institute of India’s Covishield – developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca – and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

    Sputnik-V, manufactured in India by Dr Reddy’s, has the highest effectiveness – 91.6 per cent — after the Moderna and Pfizer shots.


    Trending In Nagpur
    3 death convicts, 5 other prisoners infected with corona in Nagpur Jail
    3 death convicts, 5 other prisoners infected with corona in Nagpur Jail
    Participate in IMO and be a Maths Genius
    Participate in IMO and be a Maths Genius
    नाबालिग लड़की को भगाकर ले गया युवक, तलाश जारी
    नाबालिग लड़की को भगाकर ले गया युवक, तलाश जारी
    पुलिसकर्मियों से की मारपीट, मामला दर्ज
    पुलिसकर्मियों से की मारपीट, मामला दर्ज
    Digitalization of Govt schemes must for MSME’s progress: Gadkari
    Digitalization of Govt schemes must for MSME’s progress: Gadkari
    Covid norms violators face police heat in Nagpur
    Covid norms violators face police heat in Nagpur
    Governor greets people on Gudhi Padwa
    Governor greets people on Gudhi Padwa
    ‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah
    ‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah
    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi
    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi
    Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage
    Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145