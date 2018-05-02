Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Severe shortage of Remdesivir haunts Maharashtra

    Crisis over the shortage of Remdesivir injection in Maharashtra continued on Monday with relatives of some of the patients in Pune alleging that hospitals and COVID-19 care centers are asking them to arrange the drug from chemist shops located outside.

    This is a repeat of what had happened last year when patients’ relatives had to run pillar to post to get Remdesivir.

    People, in large numbers, were seen staging a protest outside a chemist shop in the Shukrawar Peth area over the shortage of Remdesivir injection.

    “My father-in-law has been admitted at a COVID-19 care center. Doctors have made him call us for Remdesivir injection,” a family member of a COVID-19 patient Madhuri Parekar said.

    “The helpline number of Remdesivir Control Room launched by the Pune district is constantly busy,” she added.

    Another patient’s relative Tofik Shaikh, who came from Solapur to buy the Remdesivir injection, said, “Information is circulating on WhatsApp that the COVID-19 drug is available here but there is no sign of it. My brother is in serious condition, if something happens to him, who will be responsible?”

    “Doctors are asking us to make the injection available to them, how will I arrange it?” another patient’s relative said.

    Remdesivir injection is available at big hospitals but not in the small health centers, another patient alleged.


