    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    3 death convicts, 5 other prisoners infected with corona in Nagpur Jail

    Central jail nagpur

    Nagpur: In a surprising incident, three death convicts lodged in Nagpur Central Prison have contacted the Covid-19 infection despite they being in the separate barrack 24 hours. Five other inmates and a jail guard too have been infected with the virus. All the infected have been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Sunday.

    Six months back, several jail inmates were infected with the virus. Moreover, 50 percent of the staff was also infected. According to information provided by Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre, the health of a prisoner suddenly deteriorated on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital. On Saturday, seven more inmates took ill. Subsequently, the jail administration decided to test them for Covid-19. The tests revealed corona infection to seven prisoners and a jail guard. All the infected have been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Sunday. Since the condition of all the inmates infected was stable, they were admitted to the jail hospital. The infected prisoners include three death convicts, one MCOCA detainee, one MPDA detainee and three undertrial prisoners.

    It is surprising how the three death convicts got infected with the virus. They are not allowed to roam freely. They are behind the bars almost 24 hours.


