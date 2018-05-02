Sputnik V to be available in Delhi from today

Sputnik V, the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, is likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from Tuesday, according to a report.

Sputnik V, developed by Russias Gamaleya Institute, vaccine rollout will depend on the number of consignments received by the hospital, news agency ANI has said.

The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and the next day in Vishakhapatnam. Sputnik V is also available at Hyderabads Continental Hospitals.

Apart from Apollo Hospitals, Madhukar Rainbow Childrens Hospital in Delhi will also start administering the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to people by the end of this week. The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose.

Sputnik V was administered to employees of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Sunday. As many as 1000 doses of Sputnik V reached the Apollo Hospital and 179 doses were administered to the Dr Reddy’s Laboratories employees.