    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021
    News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India records 62,597 cases, 3,000 deaths in last 24 hours

    India reported the lowest daily spike in infections since 31 March with 62,597 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,570,035. The country reported 3,000 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 3,77,027. The number of active cases of Covid-19 in India, which had swelled to over 3.72 million at the height of the second wave, has fallen below 1 million after 66 days.

    Tamil Nadu reported 12,772 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,129), Kerala (7,719), Karnataka (6,835), Andhra Pradesh (4,549), Delhi (131) and West Bengal (3,519).

    The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,917,121), Karnataka (2,771,969), Kerala (2,735,958), Tamil Nadu (2,366,493), Andhra Pradesh (1,814,393).

    World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 177 million confirmed cases and 3,827,272 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,334,181, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.

    Trending In Nagpur
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    5 महीने में सबसे कम मृत्यु, एक्टिव केस भी घटने लगे
    मनपाद्वारे शहरातील विविध भागात डास प्रतिबंधक औषधाची फवारणी
    मनपाद्वारे शहरातील विविध भागात डास प्रतिबंधक औषधाची फवारणी
    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles
    Nagpur City police gets 116 bikes and 14 jeeps added to its fleet of vehicles
    Restoration of Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto Special
    Restoration of Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto Special
    १०८ वेळा रक्तदान करणारे डॉ महाजन यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    १०८ वेळा रक्तदान करणारे डॉ महाजन यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    सीताबर्डी मेट्रो स्टेशन येथे रक्तदान शिबिराला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    सीताबर्डी मेट्रो स्टेशन येथे रक्तदान शिबिराला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    शहरातील पुतळ्यांचे निर्माण व व्यवस्थापनासाठी मनपाला नागपूर विद्यापीठाची साथ
    शहरातील पुतळ्यांचे निर्माण व व्यवस्थापनासाठी मनपाला नागपूर विद्यापीठाची साथ
    चेंबर दुरुस्ती व अन्य कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    चेंबर दुरुस्ती व अन्य कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    Covid-19: Nagpur new case drops below 50 , 1770 active cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur new case drops below 50 , 1770 active cases
    निराधार मुलीला मनपा-चाईल्ड लाईनने दिला आधार
    निराधार मुलीला मनपा-चाईल्ड लाईनने दिला आधार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145