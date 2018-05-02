India records 62,597 cases, 3,000 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported the lowest daily spike in infections since 31 March with 62,597 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,570,035. The country reported 3,000 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 3,77,027. The number of active cases of Covid-19 in India, which had swelled to over 3.72 million at the height of the second wave, has fallen below 1 million after 66 days.

Tamil Nadu reported 12,772 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,129), Kerala (7,719), Karnataka (6,835), Andhra Pradesh (4,549), Delhi (131) and West Bengal (3,519).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,917,121), Karnataka (2,771,969), Kerala (2,735,958), Tamil Nadu (2,366,493), Andhra Pradesh (1,814,393).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 177 million confirmed cases and 3,827,272 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,334,181, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.