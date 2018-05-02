Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Sat, May 1st, 2021
    Sputnik V from Russia arrives in Hyderabad

    India Saturday received a shipment of Russias Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V as the first batch of 1,50,000 doses landed in Hyderabad from Moscow.

    Another three million doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive this month.

    The vaccines will be delivered to Dr Reddys Laboratories, which has joined hands with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce Sputnik V in India.

    On April 13, the Drug Controller General of India approved the use of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India became the 60th country to approve Sputnik V.


