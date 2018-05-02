Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 1st, 2021
    BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to distribute 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi

    After being lambasted by court over distributing COVID-19 drug Fabiflu, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will now provide 200 oxygen concentrators to those having mild or moderate symptoms of the infection in the national capital.

    The East Delhi MP said the oxygen concentrators will be provided free of cost and the step has been taken to strengthen the city’s fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19 which has cost so many lives.

    The Delhi High Court had earlier this week questioned if Gambhir had license to procure and distribute Fabiflu in large quantities.

    The BJP leader’s office, in a statement, said he has arranged 200 oxygen concentrators for the people in Delhi.

    “The concentrators, that have been bought by the MP out of his own pocket, will be made available to all those suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19 infection at home,” the statement said.

    Right now, the biggest concern for the people of Delhi is shortage of oxygen, especially for those who are in the process of finding a bed in hospitals, Gambhir said in the statement.


