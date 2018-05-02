Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 1st, 2021

    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC

    Nagpur: In a bid to mitigate the growing fire incidents in Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCC), the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started conducting awareness and training programs for the staff of the hospitals.

    Two such programs were conducted at NMC run Ayush Hospital and Panchpaoli Covid Care Centre on Saturday. Training regarding uses of fire appliances, rescue of the patients, eliminating causes of fire and how to plan safe evacuation of the hospital was given by the fire brigade personnels.

    Doctors, nurses, brothers, technicians participated in the awareness program by following covid protocol.

    Station officer Anand Waghmare, Leading Firemen, Raju Barve, Rajesh Nimje, Mechanic fitter Anil Balpande, Yogesh Pradhan, Kolte showed gutts to offer there services in this time of need .


