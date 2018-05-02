SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident at Kolkata airport

A SpiceJet technician was killed after the landing gear door of the aircraft he was working on got “accidentally shut” at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident took place around 1.45 am.

“The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there,” said the official at Kolkata airport.

SpiceJet’s response on the incident was awaited. — PTI