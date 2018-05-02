Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar

File Pic : Activists were demonstrating in the streets of New Dehli in support of India’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community

Nagpur.: Two lesbian girls who eloped after facing opposition from their parents in Delhi, were reportedly found in a house in Sadar area of Nagpur.

They were hidden in Mohan Nagar under Sadar police station area for the last 10 days. The family members of the two girls searched them out with the help of Sadar police and handed over the girls, who had been living with their cousin sister, over to family members.

According to reports, a 25- year old girl had friendship with a 20 year old girl for five years. They got close to each other and soon developed lesbian relationship. Both spent good time out side in the pretext of college. However they could not hide their relationship for long. The parents of 25-year old got her forcefully married.

The girl got depressed after the marriage and she started quarreling with her husband and his family members. She left her husband’s home. When the husband came to know the reality he did not even try to get his wife back his home. After separating from her husband, she thought she would lead happy life with her partner but her family members went tough and kept close watch on her. Now both the girls got depressed and they decided to flee from home.

All the three reached Mohan Nagar and took a room on rent. They told the house owner that they came here for doing BPEd and job interview. Meanwhile, the parents of the two girls lodged missing complaint in Delhi and Agra. Police also swung into action. Family members of one girl came to know that girls were in Nagpur. The family mem-bers along with Delhi police reached Nagpur on Monday and with the help of Sadar police raided the room in Mohan Nagar. The 3 girls were taken into custody and later handed over to their relatives.

