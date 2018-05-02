Maharashtra: Mild intensity quake jolts Koyna dam region

A mild intensity earthquake jolted the Koyna dam area in Maharashtra’s Satara district late on Tuesday evening, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, said an official.

The 3 magnitude quake had its epicentre 12.8 km away from the Koyna dam, said the official of Satara district collectorate.

The mild quake, which was felt by residents of the region in western Maharashtra, did not cause any loss of human life or damage to property, he said.

The Koyna dam in Satara district, about 255km from Mumbai, has a 1,900 MW capacity hydroelectric power generation project.

The dam stores around 100 TMC of water.