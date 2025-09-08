SpiceJet expects to restart ops of 10 grounded planes by Apr 2026

SpiceJet, which flew into the red in the June quarter, expects to restart operations of 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026 as more than half of its fleet remains on the ground due to various issues. At the end of the June quarter, the no-frills airline had just 21 operational planes out of the 56-strong fleet.

Out of the operational aircraft, 8 were Boeing 737-800s, 6 Q400s, 3 Boeing 737-700 and 1 each of Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 737 Max, according to an investor presentation. A total of 35 planes were on the ground at the end of the June quarter. The carrier had 25 planes in operation out of the 61 at the end of March 2025.

In the presentation after announcing the June quarter results, SpiceJet said it will “unground about 10 aircraft by April 2026, including 4-5 in early winter to cater for the peak demand”. On September 5, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore in the three months ended June, whereas it had a profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.