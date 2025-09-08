Sports in India: New Heroes, Major Arenas, and the Rise of Sports Betting

India is experiencing a true sporting renaissance. From Olympic medals and major victories in cricket and badminton, to young gymnasts and legendary athletes, Indian sports have become a symbol of ambition and national pride. Millions of fans follow their heroes’ achievements, and each new record has strengthened the belief that India is steadily climbing to the top of the global sports stage.

On the Frontline of Sporting Achievements

The past few months have brought a wave of triumphs. Indian shooters once again proved their dominance, as Sift Kaur Samra claimed two gold medals at the 2025 Asian Championships. On the other hand, Manu Bhaker became the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna award in shooting. In badminton, P. V. Sindhu and H. S. Prannoy started strong at the World Championships, reaffirming India’s presence among the elite.

The past few months have brought a wave of triumphs. Indian shooters once again proved their dominance, as Sift Kaur Samra claimed two gold medals at the 2025 Asian Championships. On the other hand, Manu Bhaker became the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna award in shooting. In badminton, P. V. Sindhu and H. S. Prannoy started strong at the World Championships, reaffirming India's presence among the elite.

Rising Stars and Fresh Stories

Young gymnast Nishika Agarwal from Hyderabad is eyeing a place in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She has been training relentlessly while overcoming setbacks from injuries.

Indian archers secured two gold medals at the 2025 World Youth Archery Championships in Winnipeg, Canada, defeating traditionally strong Korean rivals.

In athletics, SECR’s Pooja struck gold in the 1500m event at the World Continental Bronze Athletic Meet.

Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra launched his own tournament, the Neeraj Chopra Classic . The event drew global athletes, and he threw an impressive 86.18m.

In football, 16-year-old Ishan Hawari from Kerala became the first Indian to join the youth academy of English Premier League club Everton.

Why Indian Sports Are Thriving

Strong state and corporate investment in infrastructure and training academies.

The growing popularity of “non-traditional” sports, such as gymnastics, shooting, and esports.

Inspiring success stories of athletes, from Sindhu and Chopra to junior world champions who motivate millions.

Digitalisation and new formats with streaming, fantasy leagues, and access to legal online betting platforms.

Table: Key Achievements of Indian Athletes (2024-2025)

Sport Recent Highlights Shooting Sift Kaur Samra won two gold medals at 2025 Asian Championships; Manu Bhaker was honoured with the Khel Ratna award Badminton Sindhu & Prannoy with a strong start at World Championships Athletics Pooja (SECR) with a 1500m gold; Neeraj Chopra Classic launched Gymnastics Nishika Agarwal is preparing for the LA 2028 Olympics Archery (juniors) 2 World Junior golds, beating Korea Football Ishan Hawari became the first Indian to join Everton’s youth academy

Sports in India today represent a unique blend of tradition and innovation. While cricket still dominates the national imagination, shooters, gymnasts, athletes, and even esports champions are stepping into the spotlight. Each Indian victory becomes a source of national pride, but new digital platforms bring fans closer to the action than ever before. India is no longer just competing on the world stage but setting a new rhythm.