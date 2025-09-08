130-Year-Old Wall Collapses in Nagpur, Cars Crushed

Nagpur: A major incident occurred on Monday morning near Marwadi Colony in the Empress Mill area of Nagpur, when a 130-year-old boundary wall suddenly collapsed. At least five vehicles, including three cars parked nearby, were crushed under the debris. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life were reported.

Panic at the Spot

Residents said the wall came crashing down with a loud noise, sending up a cloud of dust and sparking chaos in the area. People ran for safety as chunks of masonry fell onto the parked vehicles. Owners who rushed to the scene were shocked to find their cars completely damaged.

Locals Blame Neglect

According to locals, the wall had been in a weakened state for years, and recent heavy rains had further eroded its condition. Many residents had earlier expressed concerns over its safety but no preventive measures were taken.

Civic Body’s Warning

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had previously issued warnings about several old and dilapidated structures across the city. However, many dangerous buildings and walls remain standing, posing a risk to public safety. The latest incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for inspections and action on aging infrastructure.