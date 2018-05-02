Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Dec 5th, 2019

Wholesale trader duped of Rs 15 lakh by couple from MP

Nagpur: A city-based wholesale foodgrain trader was duped to the tune of Rs 15 lakh by two rice mill owners hailing from Madhya Pradesh. The two accused are husband-wife duo.

A resident of Plot No. 19/20, Chhapru Nagar Colony, Lakadganj, Rajesh Asanand Madrani (58), owns a trading firm named Rajesh Trading Company dealing in wholesale foodgrains. The trading company is situated at Building No. 7 in Kalamna Market as well as in Umred, Mohadi, Tumsar, Bhandara, Seoni (MP). The accused duo – Darshankumar Mulchand Chordiya and Pratibha Darshankumar Chordiya, both residents of Ward No. 6, Chordiya Galli, Warashioni (MP) – runs a rice mill at Warashioni, Mohadi and Tumsar.

The accused husband-wife duo used to purchase rice from Rajesh Madrani regularly from 2011 to 2019 and paid the money later. However, the accused duo purchased rice and falsely told Rajesh that Rs 15 lakh has been paid to his representative. No money was paid and Rajesh was duped by the two accused.

Kalamna API Patil has registered an offence against accused duo Darshankumar Mulchand Chordiya and Pratibha Darshankumar Chordiya under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

