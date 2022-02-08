Speeding tempo knocks pedestrian dead

Nagpur: A speeding loading Tempo knocked dead a pedestrian in front of Sai Dairy onWardha Road in Beltarodi area on Sunday. The driver fled the spot fearing arrest.

Identified as Kamlesh Gendlal Sonwane (24), the deceased was a native of Dulhapur, Tirodi, District Balaghat (MP).

Kamlesh and his friendYogesh Gondhanlal Yede (24), also a resident of Balaghat District, were crossing the road in front of Sai Dairy on Wardha Road around 6.30 am.

A rashly-driven loadingTempo rickshaw (MH-49/D-408) coming from Khapri direction hit Kamlesh injuring him seriously. Kamlesh was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), MIHAN.

As per the doctors’ advice, Kamlesh was shifted to Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) where he succumbed to his injuries around 12.15 pm.

After recording the statement of Yogesh, friend of the deceased, Beltarodi Police registered a case of hit-n-run under Sections 304(A), 279 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134 and 177 of MVA.