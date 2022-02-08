Gambling den raided in Mominpura, 16 persons caught red-handed

Nagpur: Tehsil Police on Sunday raided a gambling den at the fourth floor of Tanveer Guest House in Mominpura and caught 16 persons red-handed while gambling on cards. Cops seized cash, cellphones and two two-wheelers collectively worth over Rs 3.29 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Aslam Mushtaq Ahmed (32), a resident of Plot No 47, Teka Naka, Pachpaoli, Mohsin Ansari Rouf Ansari (30), a resident of Kabrastan Road, Mominpura, Mohammad Javed Mohammad Ansari (33), a resident of Plot No 54, near Masjidya School, Mominpura, Mohammad Sohail Jamil (28), a resident of Mominpura, near Noori Press, Abu Huryara Mohammad Hussain (29), Mohammad Sahid Mohammad Sagir (30), both residents of Ansar Nagar, Rizanu Rehman Rizwan Ehsanullah Ansari (29), a resident of Plot No 23, Farooq Nagar, Teka, Abu Dawood Abdullah Ansari (28), a resident of Asi Nagar, Irshad Ahmad Mohammad Sharif (32), a resident of Tipu Sultan Chowk, Pili Nadi, Naushad Ansari Nisar Ansari (30), a resident of Bakra Mandi, Mohammad Shakir Mohammad Jafar (28), a resident of Teka, Ezaz Ansari Abdul Rasheed (35), a resident of Wanjra, Pili Nadi, Munib Ansari Sadruddin Ansari (22), a resident of Kabrastan Gate, Mominpura, Sagir Ahmed Nizamuddin Ahmed (33), a resident of Qamar Colony, Mohammad Niyaz Mohammad Mushtaq (35), a resident of Mominpura and Mehraz Ahmed Mohammad Kamaruddin (32), a resident of Farooq Nagar, Teka.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Tehsil Police comprising Senior PI Jayesh Bhandarkar, PI Baban Yedge, API Sandeep Bagul, ASI Sanjay Dubey and others raided a room on the fourth floor of Tanveer Guest House and caught the gamblers red-handed.

The team sezied seized Rs 15,130 cash, 16 cellphones worth Rs 1.64 lakh, a Suzuki Burgman Street scooter (MH-49/BQ-6604) worth Rs 1.20 lakh, and a Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle (MH-40/C9078) worth Rs 30,000 from their possession. Cops registered a case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Gambling Act against them.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Additional CP (North Region) Navindra Reddy, DCP (Zone-III) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP (Kotwali Division) Sanjay Surve