Nagpur: A 36-YEAR-OLD man committed suicide in Beltarodi area on Sunday morning. A resident of Besa Chowk, Sheikh Shakeel Sheikh Salam was found hanging from the ceiling hook with a rope in his house around 8 am.

The reason behind Sheikh Shakeel taking the extreme step could not be known so far.

After recording the statement of Shaheen Abdul Karim (39), Beltarodi Police registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure and started investigation