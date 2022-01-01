Speeding Tata Sumo car kills man, rams a car, moped in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A speeding Tata Sumo car not only killed a man but also dashed against another parked car and a moped causing damage and loss. The mishap occurred in Jaripatka on Friday.

A resident of Lane No. 1, near Mahatma Gandhi School, Jaripatka, Lalchand Narayandas Gopani (57), was returning home from Barakholi Square around 7.30 pm on Friday. Near his house, a red-coloured speeding Tata Sumo car (MH-14/BK 0321) first hit a Wagon R car and Activa moped (MH-49/BJ 8911) parked on the road damaging the vehicles and causing loss. The Tata Sumo did not stop and hit Gopani injuring him critically. The injured Gopani was taken to Mayo Hospital but was declared dead on admission by doctors.

Jaripatka police constable, based on a complaint of Dilipkumar Kallumal Vaswani (48), booked the unidentified Tata Sumo driver under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC. Cops are searching for the accused driver.



