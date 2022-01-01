Man talking on mobile, falls from 7th Floor of apartment in Hingna, dies

Nagpur: Talking on mobile phone carelessly proved fatal for a young man as he lost his life after falling from seventh floor of an apartment building in Hingna police area on Friday, December 31.

The deceased, Anil Babanrao Zade (33), resident of Imperial City, Gumgaon, in Hingna police jurisdiction, was talking on his mobile phone at 7th Floor of the apartment building around 7.45 pm.

While talking on mobile phone, Anil suddenly lost balance and came crashing down from the 7th floor. Though he was taken to GMCH, doctors pronounced him brought dead.





Hingna API Kailas Kuthe, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe into the matter.