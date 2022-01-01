Covid-19: Nagpur reports first death after months, 53 fresh cases surfaced

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday reported first Covid death after the gap of around three-months besides, 53 fresh cases were also attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Notably, the deceased was from outside the district.

In the last 24-hours, three persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 47 cases were reported from Nagpur city while five cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. Two cases were reported from outside the district.





With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,94,103 and the number of deaths stand rose to 10,123. The sum of 4,83,659 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.92% while active cases jumped to 415.