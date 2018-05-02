Speeding SUV knocks youth dead in Kamptee

Nagpur: A 28-year-old man was killed near Kalpataru Society on Kamptee road when his bike was hit by a speeding Bolero SUV vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Vicky Amar Ghodeswar, a resident of Sharvasti Nagar, Indora.

According to police sources, Vicky was returning to Nagpur on his bike (MH/49/BL/1846) on Thursday. At around 3 pm, while he was crossing Kalpataru Society near Kamptee a recklessly driven Bolero SUV (MH/40/BL/1846) dashed his bike from behind. The impact was so severe that Vicky fell by the road side and sustained serious injuries on head and back. Vicky succumbed to injuries before he could get any medical assistance.

Bolero driver however, fled from the spot. Some commuters then alerted Kamptee police. After the preliminary inputs, the cops managed to get their hands on accused driver. The name of the accused driver was given as Raziq Khan (43), a resident of Bhoipura in Kamptee.

Kamptee police have booked the accused Khan under Sections 279, 304 (A) of the IPC read with 144 Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act and placed him under arrest.