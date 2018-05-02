Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have booked two miscreants on the charges of arson. The unidentified accused reportedly set ablaze a clinic near Ramna Maroti Nagar in the wee hours of November 20, this year. The complainant, Dr Jivan Vithobaji Waghaye (51), a resident of Plot. No. 79, Kali Mata Nagar first anticipated that it was the short circuit which sparked the fire. However, after scanning of CCTV footage it came to fore that, two miscreants poured inflammable fuel inside the clinic and fled after setting a fire.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Nandanvan API P N Bhaval said, “Dr Wadhaye runs a clinic as a tenant at Ramna Maroti Nagar. On November 20, Dr Wadhaye received a call at around 5 am. It was the property owner who broke the shocking news that a fire has broke down at his clinic. Though, at first everyone had anticipated that it was a short circuit which must have triggered the fire. However, when the house owner checked the CCTV footage, he found out that two youths on moped approached the clinic at around 3.40 am. The duo who had their face covered then pour inflammable liquid inside the clinic and set a fire.”

“As the CCTV footage is not clear, neither the accused nor the number plate on the moped has been identified. Though, it is suspected that it a family conflict,” the API Bhaval added.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dr Wadhaye, Nandanvan police have booked the accused duo under Sections 435 of the IPC and started the probe.