FASTag : Know how to drive it ahead!

Nagpur: Your can now zoom your vehicle past toll plazas without having to stop for making payments. From December 1, making toll payments via FASTag will become mandatory at national as well as state highways. If you do not do it with FASTag, you will have to shell out double the amount payable via FASTag. Besides many online wallets, several banks are offering customers online on-boarding service as well as doorstep delivery.

FASTag is a sticker that has to be put at the front windshield of your vehicle. This sticker becomes the radio frequency identity of your car which is automatically read by the sensors placed at the toll plazas. This sticker is linked either to a prepaid account like Paytm or through a bank account. The amount is deducted automatically whenever your vehicle crosses any toll plaza which is RFID-enabled. If it is linked to a prepaid account, you have to recharge and keep adequate balance and if it is linked to your bank account, you will have to keep your bank account adequately funded

What is it?

FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid account linked to it. It is affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle and enables you to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

Benefits:

· Ease of payment – Avoid manual cash payments for toll transactions and save time

· Cash-back offer: Avail 2.5% cash back on all toll payments made through FASTag for the FY 2019-20

· Online Recharge – FASTag can be recharged online through multiple modes i.e. NEFT/ IMPS/ Net banking / POS Locations

· Ease of Tracking – You get regular SMS alerts each time any transactions are done using the tag

· Online Portal – To view wallet statements and raise queries

Network crises:

However, prominent the initiative sounds, the network crises could be emerge as severe factor. Owing to network dropping problem most of the users are facing acute problems while enrolling themselves with the Fastag. Though, we will see how the Fastag will shape your love for travel in short span of time…