Speeding Maruti car kills Head Constable in Imambada, cops hunt driver

Nagpur: A Head Constable (HC), who was seriously injured in a hit-n-run incident in Imambada area on Wednesday night, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a private hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, HC Satish Vinayakrao Rinke (49) was attached to Nagpur City Police Headquarters. A resident of Plot No 44, Jijamata Nagar, Dighori, Rinke was on his way to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where he was posted. Around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, a speeding Maruti Swift car (MH31/FE-7778) hit Rinke’s Passion Pro motorcycle (MH-31/DT-7685) in front of Priya Bar & Restaurant at Awari Chowk. Rinke fell off his bike and received serious injuries. The car driver fled the spot fearing arrest.

Injured Rinke was rushed to Metro City Hospital. Around 12.55 pm on Thursday, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

After recording the statement of Vivek (44), younger brother of the deceased, Imambada Police registered a case under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC, read with Sections 134, 177, 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against the car driver and launched a search for him.

