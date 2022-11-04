Income Tax raids on IT firm Pinnacle, Vithoba Dant Manjan, kirana trader in Nagpur

The three firms were reportedly hiding the real income and hence came under the Income Tax Department radar

Nagpur: In a major action, the Income Tax Department on Thursday raided three prominent firms in Nagpur. The raids were carried out on Internet marketing service provider Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd, situated at Pinnacle House, Tilak Nagar, Near Law College Square, Vithoba Industries Pvt Ltd, a prominent manufacturer and supplier of Dant Manjan (Tooth Powder), situated at D 3/2, Hingna Road, MIDC, Wadi, and a prominent kirana trader Maganmal in Maskasath, Itwari, according to a report in local media.

According to the report, the offices, residences and factories of the three firms were raided and searched. During the searches done all day, the Income Tax sleuths seized incriminating documents on a large scale. The report said that all the three firms were hiding the real income and hence came under the Income Tax Department radar. Subsequently, the raids were carried out on early Thursday morning.

The Nagpur-based Pinnacle has been a communication solutions partner for large and small enterprises since 2003. Similarly, Vithoba Industries Pvt Ltd is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of Dant Manjan.

Its Dant Manjan has been more than a decade in the market, widely accepted and popular in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Marathwada and Northern Maharashtra. The kirana trader Maganmal is in the business for years and is a prominent name.

