Smart move: NMC starts cleanliness contest, best zone to get Rs 1 crore reward

Nagpur: Aimed at making Nagpur a Smart and Beautiful City, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has organized various events as part of the city beautification and cleanliness competition 2022. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore as first prize, second prize Rs 50 lakh and third prize Rs 25 lakh for the cleanest zone offices.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, the competition started on October 2 and will continue till December 31. The contest will cover beautification of squares, sculptures, fountains and major heritage sites in the city.

NMC is conducting various activities to keep the city clean. Recently, with the help of Rotary Club, a black spot (garbage vulnerable point) was beautified at Deputy Collectors’ Colony in Sadar. Now, no one litters waste there and if someone is found littering, the locals protest, said Joshi and added that similar initiative was taken behind Orange City Hospital and Research Institute where a black spot has been beautified.

Public participation has also helped NMC to provide clean public toilets for women, which was a problem until a few days ago.

Several women’s toilets have been constructed in association with Rotary Club of Nagpur Ishanya, Help Link Charitable Trust, Nagpur and BrahMos Aerospace at several locations.

