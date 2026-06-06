Child’s game download leads to Rs 51,900 cyber fraud; Hingna cops launch probe

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Nagpur: A seemingly harmless mobile game download by a child resulted in a cyber fraud of Rs 51,900, highlighting the growing dangers of online scams targeting unsuspecting smartphone users.

The victim, Ajay Narayan Sahare (44), a resident of Waghdhara in the Hingna police station area, discovered that money had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account after his children allegedly clicked on a suspicious link while using his mobile phone.

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According to police, Sahare had received a link on his mobile number purportedly for a “security upgrade.” While downloading a game, his children allegedly clicked on the link, enabling cyber criminals to gain unauthorized access to the device and obtain sensitive banking information.

Police said Sahare’s ICICI Bank account was linked to the mobile number. The fraudsters allegedly hacked the phone and withdrew Rs 51,900 from the account through unauthorized transactions.

The fraud came to light when Sahare received debit alerts from the bank. He subsequently approached Hingna Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified cyber fraudster and launched an investigation. Officials have advised citizens to avoid clicking on unknown links and to closely monitor children’s online activities while using smartphones.

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