Speeding car knocks man dead near LIT College Gate

Nagpur: A rashly driven Indigo car knocked a middle-aged man to death near LIT College Gate on Amravati Road under Ambazari police jurisdiction here on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the car has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Govindrao Shende (51), resident of Plot No. 47, Adivasi Society, Naka No. 10, Amravati Road.

On Tuesday around 2.30 pm, Deepak Shende was returning home on his Activa moped (MH-31/EZ7896). As he reached near LIT College Gate on Amravati Road, a speeding Indigo car (MH-28/V 9007) rammed Shende’s moped forcefully. Shende fell on road and suffered fatal injuries. He died on the spot before medical aid could be provided to him.

Ambazari API Kapoor, based on a complaint lodged by Dinesh Shende (20), son of the deceased, registered a case under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested the accused car driver Gautam Madhukar Ingle (50), native of Congress Nagar, Buldana. Further probe is underway.