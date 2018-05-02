Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    Speeding car knocks man dead near LIT College Gate

    Nagpur: A rashly driven Indigo car knocked a middle-aged man to death near LIT College Gate on Amravati Road under Ambazari police jurisdiction here on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the car has been arrested.

    The deceased has been identified as Deepak Govindrao Shende (51), resident of Plot No. 47, Adivasi Society, Naka No. 10, Amravati Road.

    On Tuesday around 2.30 pm, Deepak Shende was returning home on his Activa moped (MH-31/EZ7896). As he reached near LIT College Gate on Amravati Road, a speeding Indigo car (MH-28/V 9007) rammed Shende’s moped forcefully. Shende fell on road and suffered fatal injuries. He died on the spot before medical aid could be provided to him.

    Ambazari API Kapoor, based on a complaint lodged by Dinesh Shende (20), son of the deceased, registered a case under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC and arrested the accused car driver Gautam Madhukar Ingle (50), native of Congress Nagar, Buldana. Further probe is underway.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Man murdered in Lakadganj, body with slit throat found
    Maharashtra News
    शेतक-यांना खते-बियाणे मुबलक प्रमाणात उपलब्ध – कृषी मंत्री
    शेतक-यांना खते-बियाणे मुबलक प्रमाणात उपलब्ध – कृषी मंत्री
    न्यू इंदोरा, गोपालकृष्णनगर वाठोडा व तांडापेठ परिसर सील
    न्यू इंदोरा, गोपालकृष्णनगर वाठोडा व तांडापेठ परिसर सील
    Hindi News
    जिम संचालको, ट्रेनर और कर्मियों पर आयी आर्थिक मंदी, बेरोजगार होने का मंडरा रहा संकट
    जिम संचालको, ट्रेनर और कर्मियों पर आयी आर्थिक मंदी, बेरोजगार होने का मंडरा रहा संकट
    अमृतसर में ग्रीन फील्ड एक्सप्रेस बनाई जाएगी : नितिन गडकरी
    अमृतसर में ग्रीन फील्ड एक्सप्रेस बनाई जाएगी : नितिन गडकरी
    Trending News
    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark
    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    Nagpur’s top school breaks lockdown norms while officials keep mum
    Featured News
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur
    Covid-19 active cases now at 146 in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    जिम संचालको, ट्रेनर और कर्मियों पर आयी आर्थिक मंदी, बेरोजगार होने का मंडरा रहा संकट
    जिम संचालको, ट्रेनर और कर्मियों पर आयी आर्थिक मंदी, बेरोजगार होने का मंडरा रहा संकट
    Speeding car knocks man dead near LIT College Gate
    Speeding car knocks man dead near LIT College Gate
    “Gazal Platform Presents“Najm ….” A Gazal concert live on fb
    “Gazal Platform Presents“Najm ….” A Gazal concert live on fb
    “Music and Me “Has organized A Musical Concert with Sajid Qureshi Live on fb.
    “Music and Me “Has organized A Musical Concert with Sajid Qureshi Live on fb.
    शेतक-यांना खते-बियाणे मुबलक प्रमाणात उपलब्ध – कृषी मंत्री
    शेतक-यांना खते-बियाणे मुबलक प्रमाणात उपलब्ध – कृषी मंत्री
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    न्यू इंदोरा, गोपालकृष्णनगर वाठोडा व तांडापेठ परिसर सील
    न्यू इंदोरा, गोपालकृष्णनगर वाठोडा व तांडापेठ परिसर सील
    मनपा मागासवर्गीय कर्मचारी संघटनेतर्फे सेवाकार्यासाठी एक लाख २० निधी प्रदान
    मनपा मागासवर्गीय कर्मचारी संघटनेतर्फे सेवाकार्यासाठी एक लाख २० निधी प्रदान
    रस्त्यांवर अथवा सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी थुंकल्यास, धुम्रपान केल्यास
    रस्त्यांवर अथवा सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी थुंकल्यास, धुम्रपान केल्यास
    मनपा मुख्यालयात थर्मल स्कॅनिंग सुरु
    मनपा मुख्यालयात थर्मल स्कॅनिंग सुरु
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145