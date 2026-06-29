Speeding Car Crashes Into Poha Stall Near Vasudev Nagar Metro Station in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A speeding car rammed into a roadside poha stall near Vasudev Nagar Metro Station late on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to the shop and resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am, when the car reportedly went out of control and crashed into the shed of the roadside eatery. Fortunately, no one was present at the shop at the time of the accident, preventing what could have been a serious tragedy.

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According to preliminary information, the impact of the collision was so severe that the iron poles supporting the shop’s structure and other metal fixtures were badly damaged.

The shop owner has estimated the financial loss at approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. The incident drew a large crowd of local residents soon after the crash.

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Residents in the area alleged that late-night speeding and reckless driving by youngsters have become increasingly common on city roads. Some also expressed suspicion that the accident could have been linked to overspeeding or an alleged street racing incident. However, police have not officially confirmed these claims.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether negligence, overspeeding, or any other factor was responsible for the crash.

Further investigation is underway.

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