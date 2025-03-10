Speeding Car Collides with Two-Wheeler in Nagpur; Video Goes Viral

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking accident took place last night at Jhansi Rani Chowk in the Sitabuldi police station area of Nagpur. A speeding car, driven recklessly, collided with a two-wheeler, leaving the rider seriously injured.

Social worker Kunal Yadav immediately acted with humanity, calling emergency services at 112 to alert the police. Within minutes, Nagpur police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured victim to a private hospital via ambulance.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car involved was a luxury vehicle, allegedly linked to a well-known political family from Mumbai. Influential individuals were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Police have taken the car and its occupants into custody.

Now, the big question is whether the Sitabuldi police will take fair action?

The incident has sparked a major debate in the city, with people closely watching the police’s next move. The accident video has gone viral on social media, fueling public outrage.

.. Ravikant Kamble

