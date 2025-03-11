Nagpur Cultural Society Hosts Mesmerizing Sufi and Ghazal Rendition by International Artist Ms. Pooja Gaitonde

Advertisement



Nagpur, March 9, 2025: The Nagpur Cultural Society, known for its dedication to promoting art and culture, proudly organized a soulful evening of Sufi and Ghazal music, featuring internationally acclaimed artist Ms. Pooja Gaitonde. The event took place at Adityvaas, Nagpur, captivating audiences with an enchanting musical experience.

Ms. Pooja Gaitonde, renowned for her mesmerizing voice and deep understanding of Sufi and Ghazal traditions, enthralled the attendees with her soul-stirring renditions. Her performance showcased the rich heritage of mystical poetry and melodies, seamlessly blending classical compositions with contemporary influences.

The event drew a large and appreciative conglomeration of NCS members and dignitaries from the city . The ambiance at Adityvaas added to the magical evening, as the audience was transported into a world of spiritual and lyrical ecstasy. The audience were mesmerised by Pooja’s melodious and rich voice as she unravelled one classic rendition after the other ;

ChaapTilak ; Halka HalkaSuroor ;TumkoDekha Toh ;Afreen Afreen ;Biba Sada ;Hoshwalon Ko Khabar ;Mere Rashq-e-Kamar ;Abhi Na JaoChodkar; Mera Piya Ghar Aaya ;Sajada + Kun Faya Kun ;Sani Ik Pal Na Janu Mein Kaun + GhumCharakhara + Kesariya – ;(Ghumcharakharasaiyadateri re katanvali jive)AajJanekiZid Na Karo . The finale saw a “Phoolon Ki Holi ” arranged exclusively by the managing committee to the beats and rhythm of Duma Dum Mast Qalandar + Holi +Aali More . To promote local talent by NCS , Mr Pankaj Singh and his team complimented the program with his amazing tabla, dholak, keyboard, base guitar and banjo accompaniments .

Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Rina Sinha , President , Nagpur Cultural Society said, “It is our mission to bring local and global artists to Nagpur and create a platform for cultural enrichment for its members. Ms. Pooja Gaitonde’s performance was a testament to the timeless beauty of Sufi and Ghazal music.”

The event was a grand success, leaving attendees with an unforgettable musical experience. The Managing Committee members of NCS are Rina Sinha , President , Dr. Jaspal Arneja VP, Anuja Sharma Hon Secretary, Dr. Ajay Sood Treasurer, Sanjiv Agarwal Jt Treasurer , Dr Suchitra Mehta Jt Secretary , Suresh Sharma, Rajiv Choudhary, Anuja Chhajed,Dr. Sudhir Bhave, Pradeep Agarwal , Ashok Daga, Amitabh Sinha, Dr. Indu Arneja, Dr. Anita Sood, Sushil Sharma, Kanupriya Agarwal,Dr. Ajay Mehta, Kalpana Sharma, Abha Chaudhary,DilipChhajed, Dr.Shubhangi Bhave, Vanita Agarwal and Madhuri Daga. The Nagpur Cultural Society under the able vision of Ex Collector Of Nagpur Mr. Manu Kumar Srivastava, continues its commitment to fostering artistic appreciation and looks forward to hosting more such cultural events in the future in our city.