Speed up MAVIM projects in Koradi: Bawankule issues stern warning to officials

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued strict instructions to expedite the ongoing projects under the Maharashtra Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) in Koradi. Expressing his displeasure over the slow progress, Bawankule made it clear during a review meeting that delays and irregularities in these projects would not be tolerated, warning of stern action against those responsible.

He also assured that there would be no shortage of funds for these women-centric employment initiatives. The meeting to review the progress of MAVIM projects in Koradi was held at the chamber of Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare at Mantralaya in Mumbai on May 20.

Present at the meeting were Minister Aditi Tatkare, Secretary Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav, MAVIM Managing Director Nayana Gunde, Department Joint Secretary V.R. Thakur, General Manager Ravindra Sawant, and other senior officials.

In Koradi, multiple MAVIM projects are being implemented including garment processing units, incense stick production from floral waste, eco-friendly Kalamkari and textile processing projects, and sanitary napkin manufacturing. These projects aim to generate employment for rural women and empower them financially. Once operational, they are expected to provide jobs to nearly 200 women.

“As the Guardian Minister of Nagpur, fast-tracking these women empowerment projects in Koradi is a top priority for me,” said Bawankule. “Women will receive skill-based training, enabling them to stand on their own feet.” He assured officials that adequate funding would be provided and instructed them to ensure a six-month training program is conducted regularly, with stipends disbursed on time.

Minister Aditi Tatkare also directed officials to expedite work on the garment training centre in Koradi. The centre aims to train women from self-help groups (SHGs) in tailoring to make them financially independent. “Only one tender process should be conducted for this project, and the centre must be made operational within the set deadline,” she said firmly.

These MAVIM initiatives are crucial for creating employment opportunities for rural women. The projects not only promise local livelihood options but also aim to enhance the standard of living for women by fostering economic independence and boosting their self-confidence through skill development.

Accountability stressed

Minister Bawankule strongly warned officials against any further delays. “All necessary efforts must be made to ensure the projects reach completion. Any irregularities detected will invite strict action,” he said. He also directed regular monitoring and review of the project’s progress to ensure timely execution.

