Speed havoc: Reckless Volkswagen triggers chain collision on Sitabuldi Flyover, 3 hurt

Advertisement



Nagpur: A reckless attempt to overtake on the Adiwasi Gowari Flyover in Sitabuldi early Monday morning led to a dramatic three-vehicle collision, leaving three people injured and raising fresh concerns over speeding on Nagpur’s elevated roads.

The incident took place around 5:45 am when a black Volkswagen, reportedly travelling at high speed, tried to overtake another vehicle on the narrow stretch of the Sitabuldi flyover. In the process, it collided head-on with an oncoming goods vehicle. The impact caused the Volkswagen to spin out of control and crash into a Tata Zest car from behind.

Gold Rate 28 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,500 /- Gold 22 KT 91,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The mangled remains of the vehicles bore testimony to the severity of the crash. The Volkswagen’s driver, his co-passenger, and one more person were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition.



The driver of the Tata Zest, Pintu Dade, who escaped with minor injuries, lodged a complaint with Sitabuldi Police. Based on his statement, a case has been registered against the Volkswagen driver, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and potential charges.

Police sources noted that the accident could have turned catastrophic had it occurred during peak traffic hours, given the heavy vehicular movement typically seen on the Adiwasi Gowari Flyover. Authorities are once again urging motorists to exercise caution and avoid speeding, especially on elevated corridors.

This incident adds to the growing list of accidents attributed to overspeeding in the city, underlining the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic norms and installation of speed-monitoring systems on flyovers.