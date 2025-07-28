SECR opens 11 more ticket reservation counters in Nagpur, other places

Advertisement



Nagpur: For ensuring easy booking of train reservation tickets, South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division, has opened 11 counters at non-rail head locations. They are mostly post offices as Railways have tied up with India Post to tap the latter’s reach which also ensures that citizens need not have to visit station counters only to get tickets in Mail/Express trains.

The Nagpur Division has provided sanction to open these 11 counters that are functioning at Nagpur Airport, Motibagh, Sakkardara, Shankar Nagar post offices, all in Nagpur, then in region at Lakhandon, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Dindori, Chhindwara, Khairagarh, and Baihar. Mainly for the sub-urban centres the non-rail held counters are most beneficial.

Most of the time the location of railway station is quite away from the nearby town and hence the opening of counters at post offices have eased difficulties of the travellers. In Nagpur, on an average about 40 forms are distributed at Sakkardara and Shankar Nagar post offices which are quite popular among travellers. At Bhandara about 30 forms are done in a day and at other places the average is of 20 forms per day

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dilip Kumar Singh said the initiative is in line with the railways’ ‘Passenger Convenience First’ policy. He urged passengers to make maximum use of this convenient, time-saving service to book train tickets without having to visit a station. This facility is particularly beneficial for residents of rural and semi-urban areas, where accessing a reservation counter at a railway station can be challenging.