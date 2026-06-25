Spectacle vendor stabbed in Nagpur’s Ganga-Jamuna area; one arrested

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Nagpur: A spectacle vendor was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked with a knife by two youths in the notorious Ganga-Jamuna area under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested one of the accused, while a search is underway for his absconding accomplice.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Lucky Nagare, was selling spectacles in the Ganga-Jamuna locality when two youths approached him and allegedly started abusing him.

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When Nagare questioned them about the reason for the verbal abuse, the duo allegedly launched a violent attack and stabbed him with a knife. The injured vendor collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Mayo Hospital by local residents, where he is undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s brother, Vicky Nagare, lodged a complaint with Lakadganj Police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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During the probe, police arrested one of the accused, identified as Afroz Ansari. His associate, Tausif, is currently on the run and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend him.

Police officials said that the arrested accused has a criminal history and is already facing cases under the NDPS Act and other criminal offences.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack.

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